Local is the future…Byo artistes shine at debut Kasi to kasi show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE second edition of the Kwaito House Movement which also served as the introduction of the kasi to kasi tour showed the need to give local artistes the support they need as they proved that they have the potential to take the arts industry to dizzying heights.

Held at Cowdray Park terminus last week, the fast-growing suburb turned out to be “ikasi lamakasi” as people came in their numbers to attend the free show.

The hosts, Sipho Mercent Nyathi and Melcy Ntulini did not disappoint as they put on a good show. They kept the emphasis on the motive of the show which is to promote local artistes.

The acts certainly did not disappoint as they gave polished acts. Their energy was even inflicted on the audiences who danced to local music. Tebza, Mawiza, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Novuyo Seagirl, DJ Skaiva and Dab Three Events in-house wheel spinners DJ Sida and Boo’cy set the stage aflame and got the crowd requesting more.

Surprise acts, Cowdray Park-based artistes Qeqe Mntambo and Bleckhit accompanied by Mjox also lit up the show and proved that the ground belonged to them.

Said organisers DAB Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “The show was on the edutainment cubicle as we also brought with us, Population Solutions for Health who offered their free services that included family planning, cancer screening, male circumcision as well as HIV testing and counselling.

"We're happy that everything went accordingly as history was made. The team is set to host yet another kasi tour which will be announced soon," said Hadebe while adding that it is his wish that corporates come on board to make the event bigger and better.