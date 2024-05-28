Local love on the rise: Zimbabwe among African Brand champions

Gibson Mhaka

ZIMBABWE is among six African countries contributing to the 14 percent African share of the most admired brands, suggesting a growing preference for homegrown companies, according to Brand Africa’s latest ‘Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands’ report.

The report reveals a fascinating contrast that although 64 percent of Africans express confidence in the continent, they tend to be more loyal to brands outside of Africa.

According to the report, the newly expanded nine-member BRICS block shows strong presence on Africa’s admiration list, with all members except Iran making the cut.

Notably, Southern and West Africa dominate the rankings, claiming a combined 44 percent of the top 50 nations Africans admire globally.

African giants MTN (South Africa), Dangote (Nigeria), Trade Kings (Zambia), Glo (Nigeria), DStv (South Africa), and Ethiopian Airlines hold steady as the continent’s most admired brands.

“The 14 percent African share in the ranking came from six countries – South Africa and Nigeria scored five points each, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania one point each,” partly read the report.

The report also reveals a strong showing for African nations, with a remarkable 64 percent of the top 50 most admired countries coming from the continent.

“Leading the charge are South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, along with the global powers United States and China, all seen as contributors to a better Africa.”

While the share of African brands remains a disappointing 14 percent, with Africans overwhelmingly believing that mostly Africa will contribute to a better Africa, nations continue to create an enabling environment for African entrepreneurs and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunity to be realized.

“It’s just a matter of time, but ultimately the share of African brands will increase,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa.

According to the report African consumers continue to show loyalty to global brands, with Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Apple holding strong as the most admired for the fifth year in a row.

While also global giants like UNICEF and Coca-Cola top the charts for most admired organizations, Africa shines on the homegrown brand front. MTN takes the crown as the number one African brand, showcasing the continent’s growing strength and consumer preference for its own companies.