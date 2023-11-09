Local model, The Crown Hunter to choreograph SA’s Miss Icora FM

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Model, The Crown Hunter will have his modelling skills put to the test as he will choreograph the South African Miss Icora FM pageant.

Indonsakusa Community Radio, commonly known as Icora FM, is a community radio station based in Empangeni in the Northern part of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The pageant will be held on November 17.

The Crown Hunter who is behind the Mr Teen Zimbabwe and Mr Zimbabwe International pageants left Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon for the neighbouring country and will be there till mid-November.

Speaking shortly after his arrival in South Africa, he said he was excited about landing such a gig.

“In June, I met Qaphile Putsoane, the national director for Miss Environment South Africa in India during the Miss Environment Grand Pageant. She was of course with the beautiful Nokwazi Ndwandwe (Miss Environment South Africa) who had won Miss Icora FM.

“I was never hesitant to be of help whenever I could, my humility, discipline and helpfulness got me where I am going. Madam Qaphi got interested in working with me after she had seen all the hard work and help I was putting in for my dear African sisters. She then told me that I was going to be part of the choreography team for Miss Icora FM 2023 and of course that has been fulfilled,” said The Crown Hunter.

He said he is over the moon to be working in a country with one of the most viable arts industries.

“To be honest, I’m still in awe. I mean it’s South Africa (home of art and talent) falling in love with a boy from Bulawayo. It’s one of the biggest happenings of my life this year. Of course, I expect fireworks, creativity and a massive production from the Icora FM team as well as learning from them and bringing home, newly learnt skills and knowledge,” said The Crown Hunter.

– @mthabisi_mthire