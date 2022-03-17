Local movie on cultural heritage to premiere in SA

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A local movie that seeks to promote cultural heritage is set to premiere in South Africa on MTN-Vodacom streaming platforms as well as Vivanation tv this Friday.

Iphutha ngelikabani? which was written and directed by Thembani Moyo follows the tumultuous path of Zibandlela, a young man who skipped town and tried to go to South Africa in search for greener pastures, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake after selling an ancestral cow.

In an interview, South Africa-based producer and actor, Justice Moyo said the movie is meant to conscientise people about the importance of revering traditional customs and culture.

“The movie is to alert those who disregard instructions from elders to desist from doing so as this may have dire consequences. In this instance, problems like rape, attempted suicide and robbery reared their ugly heads.

“In our culture, we believe in ancestral spirits and usually when we go against them, all hell breaks loose. So, this movie depicts such a life,” said Moyo.

He said the movie was shot at a location near Figtree as well as Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park and city centre.

Featured in the movie are local actors who are featuring for the first time on the big screen. These include Jabulani Ndebele, Tapelo Dube, Justice Moyo and Shepherd Khumalo to name a few.

Movie director, Thembani Moyo said working with an up-and-coming cast was challenging and exciting.

“Working with these actors was initially a challenge since it was their first time in front of the camera, but their dedication made the job a lot easier for me as a director. They grew into their characters steadily and their confidence was boosted.

“The experience taught me that you don’t always need experienced personnel to produce a good movie. With such dedicated actors, the future of the local film industry looks bright,” he said.

Quizzed when the movie will premiere locally, Moyo said they are working on the logistics. – @eMKlass_49