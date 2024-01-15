  • Today Mon, 15 Jan 2024

Local MUA Tasha aims for national acclaim

Local MUA Tasha aims for national acclaim Tasha

Killian Dzikorehondo

BULAWAYO-based makeup artist (MUA) Tasha (real name Natasha Maikana) is determined to elevate her brand to a national level.

The creative force behind the aesthetic-focused Lavish by Tasha beauty brand, Tasha embarked on her journey in 2020, driven by her passion for beauty.

“I discovered my interest in beauty when I realised I could enhance my appearance and wear an attitude. I started during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, learning it as a skill with whatever products were available to me,” she shared.

The brand took shape when Tasha recognised the need to establish a signature name for herself. Despite initially lacking a social media presence, her brand has gained popularity, resulting in frequent bookings.

Driven by a relentless ambition, Tasha sees herself as a revolutionary in the beauty industry.

“The big dream for ‘Lavish by Tasha’ is expansion, aiming to make it a go-to brand for celebrities. My short-term goal is national recognition for makeup and empowering other young women and girls to turn their passions into profitable businesses.

“The long-term goal is to become an international brand that certifies beauticians,” Tasha explained.

Bulawayo’s beauty landscape is already home to renowned MUAs such as Progress Manduna and Elinah Mangena.

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments