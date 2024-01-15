Local MUA Tasha aims for national acclaim

Killian Dzikorehondo

BULAWAYO-based makeup artist (MUA) Tasha (real name Natasha Maikana) is determined to elevate her brand to a national level.

The creative force behind the aesthetic-focused Lavish by Tasha beauty brand, Tasha embarked on her journey in 2020, driven by her passion for beauty.

“I discovered my interest in beauty when I realised I could enhance my appearance and wear an attitude. I started during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, learning it as a skill with whatever products were available to me,” she shared.

The brand took shape when Tasha recognised the need to establish a signature name for herself. Despite initially lacking a social media presence, her brand has gained popularity, resulting in frequent bookings.

Driven by a relentless ambition, Tasha sees herself as a revolutionary in the beauty industry.

“The big dream for ‘Lavish by Tasha’ is expansion, aiming to make it a go-to brand for celebrities. My short-term goal is national recognition for makeup and empowering other young women and girls to turn their passions into profitable businesses.

“The long-term goal is to become an international brand that certifies beauticians,” Tasha explained.

Bulawayo’s beauty landscape is already home to renowned MUAs such as Progress Manduna and Elinah Mangena.