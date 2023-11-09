Local musician seeks support to revive mbira music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Local musician, Ishmael Mutowa is on a mission to revive the fading popularity of the traditional mbira music genre.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in music, Mutowa’s passion for the artform has driven him to become a prominent figure in the industry.

Hailing from a family of six sisters and two brothers, Mutowa, as the eldest, was heavily influenced by his father, a talented musician who played with renowned bands such as Harare Mambos, Ok Success, and many more.

“Music is my profession. I’ve been playing mbira and the guitar since 1977. I played for Zinawa Mike Moyo, Metro Stars with Joshua Pingama, Mutsa Mudeka and Vadiwa band just to mention a few. I then started doing my own music in 2003 as Dengerengoma after Zinawa Mike hung his boots from music,” he said.

Mutowa has recorded five albums, two of which have received airplay on local radio stations.

His albums, “Nyevero” and “Maenzanise” feature a fusion of mbira instruments and guitars. However, his other three albums, “Shuwiro,” “Mutserendende,” and “Ndayaruka” are yet to be released due to financial constraints.

Despite the delays caused by the lack of sponsorship, Mutowa remains determined to promote his music.

He has over 50 unreleased songs waiting to be recorded in the studio, showcasing his versatility in genres such as reggae, jazz, and rhumba, which have rarely been explored on the mbira.

Mutowa’s ultimate goal is to receive regular airplay on local radio stations.

“Moving forward, I’d like to receive airplay on our local radio stations, as well as perform on different platforms, be it schools, resort areas, locally, regionally, and internationally, spreading the goodness of the mbira vibe which seems to be losing popularity in this generation. This way, I’ll be rejuvenating and strengthening our culture, thus maintaining a sustainable environment for mbira music for generations to come,” said Mutowa.

With his unique fusion of genres and exceptional talent, Mutowa promises to bring fireworks to the music industry and captivate audiences worldwide.