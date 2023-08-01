Local poet nurtures young poetic talent 

Environmental activist amd poet Keith Ndlovu, addressing students at the Kelna Climate Change Poetry Competitions held at SOS Hermann Gmeiner Primary on Friday

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT was a carnival mood when local poet Keith Ndlovu through his events company, Kelna Promotions, curated the second edition of Kelna Climate Change Poetry Competitions at SOS Hermann Gmeiner Primary School on Friday to honour and nurture young poetic talent.

With the focal point being on pollution, students from Grades 5 to 7 recited poems to raise awareness on climate change issues threatening to make the world uninhabitable.

The competitions, a roving endeavour within schools around Bulawayo have been a major driver towards the need to converse our resources and combat adverse climate change.

Tasked to recite three-minute poems on pollution, students exhibited knowledge of water, air, and land pollution. Some of the major issues highlighted included industrial activities emitting several pollutants into the air and water, as well as wildfires polluting the ground.

Judged on articulation, posture and confidence, students recited their poetic pieces and those who excelled in the competition were awarded with medals and the overall best student got a plaque.

In the Grade 5 category, Leeroy Beremauro, Perculia Mashove, and Lwandile Sibanda came up trumps. In the Grade 6 category, Sean Mafusi, Mazvitaishe Matonhodze, and Tehillah Nyoni shone and got the coveted medals.

Grade 7s who got medals included Tinotenda Mubvirwi, Nomqhele Moyo, and Vuyelwa Moyo while Nomqhele Moyo was the pick of the bunch, being the overall best student.

Keith Ndlovu has emerged as a climate change awareness advocate and uses such competitions to inculcate a culture of conserving the country’s natural reserves. – @MbuleloMpofu