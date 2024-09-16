Local poetess shines during Iyasa’s Germany tour

Gugulethu Matshazi-Dube (extreme right) with other members of Iyasa in Gemany

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

MULTIPLE award-winning performing arts school, Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) from Bulawayo, is in Germany participating in the ongoing KinderKulturKarawane cultural exchange programme.

Among the group of five talented performers is poetess and performing artist Gugulethu Matshazi-Dube, who is relishing the opportunity to showcase her passion on the international stage.

Joining her on the tour are Lauratta “Loloe” Phiri, Hassan “Hasty Hassan” Munashe Muzorori, Fortune “Kidd” Ndlovu, and Banele “Ginger” Moyo, all under the guidance of Iyasa’s director, Nkululeko Dube.

The group is performing in major German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Frankfurt, while also engaging in workshops themed around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In an interview, Matshazi-Dube, known for her work with Amplifying Girls’ Voices Through Digital Arts, shared her excitement about representing Zimbabwe abroad.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Germany. Since arriving last Thursday, we’ve done so much already – meet-and-greets, two shows, and two workshops. We even attended classes at a local school and experienced the nightlife in Homburg. Through art, we tackle pressing societal issues like gender inequality, corruption, and poverty. I love that our performances are always aligned to specific SDGs,” she said.

Iyasa’s performers are showcasing two productions, Rise Up and Welcome to Fabulous Africa, and have also delighted audiences with the famous Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the 2010 FIFA World Cup theme song by Shakira and Freshlyground.

The KinderKulturKarawane project, which runs biennially, allows different artistic groups to tour Germany for two to three months, visiting various cities to perform and conduct workshops with school children.

The cultural exchange provides a platform for them to display their talents, connect with diverse audiences, and present the vibrancy of Zimbabwe's performing arts on the global stage.