Local poultry business owner humbled by Nakamba’s visit

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

ON Saturday, a local business owner, Mr Terrence Maphosa finally met European-based Zimbabwean footballer, Marvelous Nakamba after failing to do so last year due to Nakamba’s busy work schedule.

On a sunny day at KwaTerry restaurant in rural Mhondoro-Ngezi, Maphosa was graced with the presence of the Aston Villa midfielder who is enjoying his pre-season break back home.

“I invited Marve last year on Twitter but due to his busy schedule, he couldn’t come and I had to wait for this opportunity again to invite him since it’s the pre-season break in England. My objective for inviting him was for him to see the kind of work I’m doing this side.

“His humility was shone when he slid into my DM and assured me that he will definitely come with the intention of exchanging ideas since he also has his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, an inspiration to everyone across the board,” said Maphosa.

The pair sat down, shared a meal consisting of isitshwala and roadrunner chicken, rice with peanut butter, game meat and some braai.

Maphosa, who has been soaring the country’s tourism flag high through his KwaTerry Chickens and Restaurant spotted some similarities with his footballing visitor.

“We (Nakamba and I) share the same vision in life. We have similar backgrounds as well, thriving to make it in our respective fields. We enjoyed some good food and shared ideas on how we can mutually benefit each other, networking, and we spent hours together,” he said.

Nakamba took time to take pictures with KwaTerry Restaurant personnel, an exhibition of his down-to-earth personality. He also signed a Luton Town FC jersey for Maphosa after his exploits with the club securing Premier League status via a Play-Off.

Maphosa, famous for his Village 6 establishment has seen his KwaTerry Chickens poultry business consistently churning out over 5 000 birds for every batch that matures.

He has shown his entrepreneurial mettle, making the Gumiguru 50 under 30 Emerging Leaders Class of 2021 and also winning the Best Futures Award 2021 at the Federation of Young Farmers Clubs Zimbabwe that same year.

Recently, he toured the US for the World Food Programme (WFP) Summit where he shared his success story with different entrepreneurial minds, marketing the Zimbabwe brand at a global scale, something he cherished.

“I enjoyed the meeting so much as I had the opportunity to share my rural story with the rest of the world and representing Zimbabwe and the people from the rural areas was a humbling experience for me,” he shared.

Maphosa grew up with a passion for law but his hopes were dashed when instead of law, the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) offered him a Political Science Degree course.

“Initially, I wanted to do Law, but I had 12 A-level points, and UZ wanted 15 points at that time. So, because my points did not meet the requirements, I then had to apply for Political Science. That is the long and short of it,” said Maphosa.

Struggling to get a paying job for some time, Maphosa then decided to establish his own poultry business in 2016 and it has been growing in leaps and bounds.

The KwaTerry brand has been taken to diverse places where Maphosa shares tips on career guidance with pupils. He has been to Bulawayo and Tsholotsho and from being unable to pay bills, he now employs 15 people in his business.

His story is that of one who realised that self-emancipation lies in exploiting the country’s vast natural resources without hindrance to empower communities. – @MbuleloMpofu