Local producer scouting for talent in minority languages

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WITH a career spanning over a decade, Bulawayo producer, Black Orient (real name Lucian Paidashe Rubaya) is scouting for talent from those speaking minority languages to come through and work with him.

Black Orient feels “obligated” to share his musical experiences with upcoming artistes and producers. He has been lurking and travelling the world, widening his arts scope and gaining experience.

“It’s only fair for me to pass on the knowledge that I have accrued over the years. I have spent the majority of my life in Bulawayo, both as a child and returned as a young adult.

“I feel obligated and it’s about time I engage artistes from minority languages so as to give them a platform. I discovered that talent is abundant and needs to be tapped so I’m extending my invitation to such a group of people for collaborative endeavours. Interested parties should send a voice note, demo or a proper song to my Facebook Page (Black Orient music) or email address ([email protected]),” said Black Orient.

He said he is targeting singers and rappers who sing and rap in Chewa, Chibarwe, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Shangani, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, and Xhosa since most of the times “these artistes lack exposure as preference is usually given to those who sing in Shona, Ndebele and English.

The producer has been reinventing himself lately, slowly coming back to the industry after a lengthy hiatus over the years. The reintroduction began with the production of his song with POY titled Chikwambo and another one with Mandie Mae titled Do You Mind?

He has also been unearthing and rekindling talent within the industry through a programme where he releases songs every week with the latest instalment being that of Gwanda’s Shalah. He is set to release Ashleigh Love’s new single this week titled Raining. – @eMKlass_49