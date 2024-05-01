Local researchers develop climate-responsive fertiliser

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A cluster of local researchers has developed a new climate change-responsive biochar organic fertilizer technology expected to enhance regenerative agriculture by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while enriching soils.

A prototype is already in place and has been tested over the past four years, with samples undergoing laboratory analysis before official launch.

The researchers are collaborating with Green Afrique, the project’s technical partners, and the Government. The initiative will be implemented through existing community structures used in the Intwasa/Pfumvudza regenerative agriculture model.

Anglistone Sibanda, Executive Director of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Forum, stated that the biochar organic fertilizer is designed to reduce methane gas emissions from livestock and organic waste, thus contributing to Earth’s cooling. It combines nature’s carbon magic with livestock and organic waste, aiming to revolutionize sustainable agriculture by improving soil fertility, water efficiency, and microbial habitat, ultimately boosting yields and food security.

This technology is expected to reduce the need for importing synthetic fertilizers, which harm the environment and soil biodiversity, especially during droughts. The primary goal is not profit but to help the country generate revenue from carbon credits, aligning with the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.

Additionally, this innovation supports Sustainable Development Goals related to climate action, poverty eradication, zero hunger, and reduced inequalities.

As Zimbabwe strives for sustainability, initiatives like hydrogel technology and Intwasa conservation farming are being promoted by the Government and partners to enhance food security and income for small-scale farmers.

Furthermore, the global shift towards renewable energy, as highlighted in the recent United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), emphasizes the importance of phasing out fossil fuels. However, Africa, including Zimbabwe, requires financial support for this transition.

Mr Sibanda emphasized that adopting the new technology would reduce transition costs by replacing synthetic fertilizers, thus promoting sustainability, reducing emissions, and enhancing food security and regional integration in Sadc.