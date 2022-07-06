Local road contractors charm President Mnangagwa

LOCAL companies contracted by the Government to reconstruct and rehabilitate roads and highways are doing sterling and professional work, which highlights their capabilities, that were previously overlooked for big national projects, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said..

Massive rehabilitation works are being done on the country’s roads under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) while the flagship Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway widening, reconstruction and rehabilitation project is on course.

The project is being undertaken by five local companies and is being wholly funded by the Government.

By May this year, at least 313 kilometres of the rehabilitated highway had been opened to traffic.

Addressing the Buy Zimbabwe 2022 public procurement conference and awards ceremony in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the road rehabilitation works were progressing smoothly.

“I congratulate local contractors for the sterling and professional work being undertaken in the construction and rehabilitation of our highways and roads. Only last week, I had the opportunity to drive along the Harare-Masvingo highway en-route to an engagement at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments. The road is indeed impressive and a testimony of our abilities as a people,” he said.

“This culture of building our own country, ourselves, brick by brick, stone upon stone must transcend to all sectors of the economy.”

President Mnangagwa said local companies were increasingly showing their mettle and ability to match international standards. Other than road construction companies, President Mnangagwa said local manufacturers were also holding their own and were now producing high quality and internationally competitive goods.

“We must unapologetically continue to grow our own food, invent and manufacture the products we use, build our own dams, factories, health and education infrastructure. Zimbabweans can do it. Nothing is impossible,” he said.

He said the various economic reforms being championed by the Second Republic, coupled with concerted efforts of organisations such as the Buy Zimbabwe Trust, had seen increased uptake of locally produced goods and services.

To consolidate this trend, President Mnangagwa said the Government was committed to fostering an enabling business environment and availing the requisite support to increase capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector.

“Vast opportunities exist in our public entities across all sectors of the economy. This follows the bold, decisive and revolutionary decision of the Second Republic under my leadership to fundamentally transform Zimbabwe through the awarding of procurement contracts and tenders to local enterprises.

“This has significantly helped to create and domesticate employment as well as improve our skills levels, while also saving the country, foreign currency,” he said.

-New Ziana