Local solar company lights up clinics in fight against Covid-19

A LOCAL solar firm, Zonful Energy, has lit up 10 clinics in Matabeleland North Province through a donation of solar panels and accessories to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

The company presented the donation to Matabeleland North Provincial Minister Richard Moyo at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo yesterday.

Two clinics in Hwange, the same number in Nyamandlovu and Lupane will receive the donation with the other beneficiaries being a clinic each in Bubi, Tsholotsho, Binga and Nkayi.

Each clinic will receive a solar panel, a battery, two florescent tubes and three bulbs, which are also motion sensors that light up when motion is detected nearby.

Zonful Energy business development officer Mr Nyasha Hwata said the company decided to assist the clinics after realising that rural treatment centres were facing challenges in lighting as the country grapples to contain Covid -19.

Thousands of people worldwide have died due to the novel virus and Zimbabwe has not been spared, with 31 positive cases recorded to date. Four people have succumbed to the virus.

“Rural clinics face a huge challenge of lack of electricity, which means there is no lighting thus health practitioners have difficulties performing their duties at night. As the country fights coronavirus, our health practitioners need all the assistance they can get. That is why we decided to donate solar panels and lighting accessories to 10 clinics in Matabeleland North Province,” said Mr Hwata.

Minister Moyo said the Government appreciates all the assistance it can get from the corporate world.

“The donation has come at the right time when the country is fighting Covid-19, an invisible enemy that is threatening the existence of human kind.

“We will make sure that all the clinics receive the solar panels and lighting accessories as we continue to fight Covid-19 in the rural areas as well as the urban centres,” he said.

