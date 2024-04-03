Local talent takes centre stage. . . “Local is Lekker” gigs kick off at The Vista

NessaNobz (in black dress) with some of the emerging artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma

A new initiative, “Local is Lekker” aimed at spotlighting emerging artistes had a successful launch at The Vista in Bulawayo last Saturday.

The concept which will run on Thursdays is the brainchild of a video vixen, model, and event organiser NessaNobz, in collaboration with Face of Zimbabwe.

Artistes given the opportunity to showcase their talent included Alloe The Rapper, Nelisa, Prince K, Music Vigils, Macky Taliban, Jah Smallz, Real Jozman, Easyman, Paris Knight, Nsizwa Black, NBT, Wise K, and Elleman Flava.

Said NessaNobz: “This event aims to assist up-and-coming artistes in showcasing their talents, whether it’s poetry, modelling, music, or deejaying. It will be hosted every Thursday at The Vista. Our main goal is to provide artistes with a platform to showcase their talents and market themselves through performances.”

