Local universities resume lessons

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has reopened for face-to-face lecturers for first year students who will be on campus for two weeks before they start online learning.

The University has put in place measures under World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In an interview, MSU director of information and public relations, Mrs Mirirai Mawere said they will be observing social distancing.

“I can confirm that we have opened the University starting with First Year, Level 1.1 who are going to be on our campuses for orientation and face-to-face lectures from September 7 up to the 19th of September 2020,” she said.

The University, Mrs Mawere said, has put in place measures to ensure that students adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She said social distancing is observed in and outside lecture rooms and that wearing of face masks is compulsory for everyone on campus.

“Big classes have been broken into smaller classes to ensure adherence to social distance requirement of 1m apart. Given the fact that there are only Level 1.1 students on our campuses, lecturers and teaching venues are adequate to cater for the split classes,” she said.

Mrs Mawere said the university has one intake for first year students and as such, the number is far less than in previous years.

“Currently, registration is on going and we can confirm our numbers when the registration period is over. The university campuses offer shared accommodation and most of the students are accommodated on our campuses. However, there are some students staying off campus and our Student Affairs Division has a vibrant off Campus accommodation system which assists students in linking them with reputable landlords. Temperature checks and sanitisation are done at all university entrances in all campuses,” she said.

Lupane State University (LSU) director of marketing and communication Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said first year students at the institution will come to the campus for orientation for about three to four weeks before they go back home for virtual learning.

He said the students will all be on campus for the duration of orientation and face-to-face lecturers.

“Around September 14, we are welcoming our first-year students on campus. They will be there for between three to four weeks depending on the faculty because some faculties require practical lessons after which they will go back home and continue virtual learning since we will have taught them how it’s done,” said Mr Dlamini.

He said students are encouraged to bring at least two face masks and will be subjected to temperature checks when they leave their hostels.

At the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), students from three faculties namely Commerce, Applied Sciences and Engineering are on campus since Monday to complete final examinations that were disrupted by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said their focus at the moment is completing the 2019-2020 calendar.

“We reopened on Monday for the final year students in the Faculties of Commerce, Applied Sciences and Engineering who had not completed writing their examinations. So, we called them back so that they finish their examinations. After that we will start on working on results of all students who wrote their examinations,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said the shortage of on campus accommodation in the face of Covid-19 has forced the university to work on finishing examinations before focus is turned to first-year students.

“Accommodation for students is very limited, we don’t have space on campus and that is why these students are coming in batches to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19. So, we will release the calendar for the March Intake after we are done with examinations. Dates for orientation, registration and all that will be announced,” said Mr Mpofu.