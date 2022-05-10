LocalEbantwini: One Spirit resumes live shows

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER a four-year sabbatical, fast-rising choir One Spirit is set to resume the staging of live shows with a concert dubbed Wethembekile on May 25.

The event is set to be held at Family of God Auditorium. An assortment of artistes including Vocal Ex, Joyful Praise Choir, Jacob and Ready Hearts, House of Extreme Praise, IWorship and Mzistozz Mfanafuthi will showcase their art.

One Spirit Choir founder Nigel Nyamweda said it has been a while since they held a live concert, something which they are about to change as they have starved fans for a long time.

“The idea behind the concert is to showcase our music. It’s been four years since we staged our last concert. This concert is about sharing the new generation’s sound with our listeners.

“On the lineup, we also have Lady Tshawe, Vuyile Qongo and Marvin Dube,” Nyamweda said.

He said for the first time, Vocal Ex and One Spirit will come together and sing songs as a unit.

“We’re rehearsing hard so that we bring our A-game,” said Nyamweda.

One Spirt Choir’s popularity came about last year in September when they were featured on Enzo Ishall’s Ehee track and video. Since then, they have not looked back. – @mthabisi_mthire