LocalEmuntwini levelled up…Umahlekisa Comedy Club hosts Kasi Art Battle Sessions

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Umahlekisa Comedy Club is set to launch the Kasi Art Battle Sessions tomorrow.

The event to be held at Zimbabwe Saints Sports Club will see attendees being treated to a listening session of different music and art forms.

The event will also serve as a belated birthday celebration for Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo.

Ntando Van Moyo said the idea came about as they realised how a number of artistes have been crying foul of how local clubs prefer playing foreign music instead of locally produced works.

“As an arts outfit, we feel we have a role to play in promoting locals thus this event will see us only playing local music.

“We are not just going to focus on music, but also poetry and other forms of art that can be exhibited. We are not confined to only Bulawayo artistes, but this is for every Zimbabwean artiste, from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls, from Mutare to Masvingo, everywhere,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

He said as a launchpad, they chose a venue with a ready audience.

“The launch will be bigger and better so that when people go back, they spread the message,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

He said to instill the spirit of growth they are set to pit artistes for a competition where they will be grouped according to their suburbs.

“We want to draw artistes from different suburbs for example Ntumbane versus Nkulumane where every weekend we will have artistes from the pitted two suburbs at a different suburb.

“The winning suburb in a session will qualify for the next round till we reach the final to ascertain which is the best kasi in Bulawayo,” he said.

For all of this to be fruitful, Ntando Van Moyo said there is need for interested companies and individuals to back them up.

“If we are going to get a buy in from the corporate world, l believe this concept will work wonders in ensuring that we grow our local acts careers,” he said.

Ntando Van Moyo said the sessions will be airing live on their Facebook and YouTube channel as well on YIT Facebook and YouTube channel.

“Any artiste who wants exposure and wants to be part of the initiative can freely get hold of us and give us their content and register to even perform or exhibit live.

“We are particularly encouraging female artistes to take up these spaces as most of them are left behind in such strides thus we’re really calling on them for their participation.

“For every local artiste, this is an opportunity of a lifetime and we hope they won’t let it slip through their hands,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

