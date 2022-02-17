Locals advised to register for World Music Expo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A call for proposals has been made for local artistes, speakers, filmmakers and music professionals to be part of the Worldwide Music Expo (Womex) that will be held in Portugal.

Womex, an international and culturally diverse meeting is the biggest conference of the global music scene.

It features a trade fair, talks, films and concerts.

Proposals can be made in the following categories, conference, showcase, club summit, as well as film.

They can be submitted via womex-apply.com.

“The WOMEX call for proposals addresses all musicians, filmmakers and music professionals from across the globe.

The deadline for proposals for WOMEX 22 is 18 March 2022.

WOMEX 22 will be taking place in Portugal’s coastal capital city of Lisbon,” read a statement by organisers.

“WOMEX explicitly welcomes proposals from all backgrounds and encourages submissions, especially those that increase the international music scene’s diversity – be it of culture, region, gender, styles, performance tradition, and more.

Share and spread the word so that all artists, speakers, filmmakers and music professionals of the global music scene worldwide can apply to be a part of the WOMEX 22 Programme.”

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Global Alliance for Cultural Diversity described Womex as “The most important international professional market of world music of every kind.

This international fair brings together professionals from the worlds of folk, roots, ethnic and traditional music and also includes concerts, conferences and documentary films.

It contributes to networking as an effective means of promoting music and culture of all kinds across frontiers.’ –

@eMKlass_49