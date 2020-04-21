Lockdown drives businesses to digitalise

Peter Matika/Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Reporters

THE global campaign for social distancing, self isolation and adoption of lockdown measures has triggered severe losses for many businesses as a result of disruption of normal services and movement.

However, digital based businesses are capitalising on the situation to spread their impact.

The use of digital financial technology in transactions is proving to be handy as societies adjust while fighting against the global health crisis and economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Mr Darlington Madzivire, founder of a local digital firm, Blue Design Agency, said the lockdown has created a ripe opportunity for developing more software applications to assist various companies to remain afloat.

“These services are being largely requested by businesses during this lockdown period, which is aimed at preventing the spread of the global pandemic Covid-19,” he said.

“Our organisation has been able to assist many business owners, both locally and internationally, connecting them with customers and potential clients.”

Mr Madzivire said doing business online was the biggest winner under these lockdown conditions and urged more businesses to embrace digital solutions.

“E-commerce is highly demanded by many businesses. This is because the service allows them to showcase, sell their products online and also gives the customers the necessary steps to follow in order for them to make a successful payment for the products,” he said.

Mr Madzivire said that most entrepreneurs had since realised the importance of having their businesses running digitally as this enables them to continue working and generating profits for their survival during and after this period.

Business expert, Mr Munashe Gusha, said entrepreneurs should embrace innovation and adjust to modern technology trends. Mr Gusha is already working with Afrolynk conducting free online training programmes for entrepreneurs on chatbot development.

A chatbot is a software application used to conduct an online chat conversation via text or text-to-speech, in lieu of providing direct contact with a live human agent.

“Afrolynk, a German-based company is on a mission of bridging the gap between Europe and Africa through the creation of opportunities. In line with this vision, Afrolynk is working with IBM to provide digital skills training through the IBM Digital Nation Africa Platform.

“This ‘train the trainer’ program equips young African minds with Digital Skills like Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Analytics, Chatbot Development, Blockchain and DevOps,” said Mr Gusha.

“Taking note that businesses are incurring losses during the lockdown and curfews at their countries, we urge the entrepreneurs to take part in our ongoing online live platforms of utilising chatbots as a way of keeping their clientelle intact,” he said.

The design thinking methodology used allows the chatbot to pick emotion in clients as they interact with it and also enables the chatbot to evolve and address the ever changing needs of clients.

“The major benefit of a chatbot is it’s 24/7/365 (always) availability in adding value and increasing sales volumes any time of the day.

“Incorporating the chatbot advantages and the Afrolynk digital skills training for students is that they don’t need to have coding experience as they will start from the basics going up,” said Mr Gusha.

Afrolynk ecosystems manager, Kumbirai Chipadza, said in a measure to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, more seminars will be rolled out. — @mthabisi_mthire/@peterkmatika