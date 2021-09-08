Lockdown relaxed to Level Two

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PUBLIC gatherings not exceeding 100 people and inter-city travel are now permissible with businesses, including the informal sector, allowed to operate up to 7PM after Government relaxed lockdown regulations from Level Four to Level Two.

The curfew, which previously ran from 6.30PM to 6AM has been adjusted and will now be from 10PM to 5.30AM.

Under the Level Four lockdown regulations, all public gatherings had been banned except for funerals purposes, which restricted the number to 30 people.

Under the relaxed lockdown, bars and night clubs will remain closed while bottle stores must strictly operate takeaways between 10AM and 4PM. Decongesting of offices shall be at 50 percent of ordinary capacity while restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges are supposed to open between 8AM and 10PM.

Persons entering Zimbabwe from neighbouring and other countries are required to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa made the announcement in an address to the nation at State House in Harare yesterday.

He warned citizens against complacency despite a decline in Covid-19 cases, saying there is need to continue adhering to the

World Health Organisation (WHO) and national health regulations.

“The marked decline in cases and deaths is a clear demonstration that Government’s careful implementation of public health and social measures including lockdowns in collaboration with all sectors and stakeholders is paying off. I am therefore reducing the relaxation of the current level four to level two lockdown,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The relaxation includes but is not limited to the following measures: A curfew beginning at 10PM and ending at 5.30AM. Ordinary business enterprises to operate between 8AM and 7PM. Restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges to open between 8AM and 10PM. Bottle stores may sell liquor to customers for consumption off the premises between 10AM and 4PM.”

President Mnangagwa said beer outlets and night clubs would remain closed during the lockdown period.

“Public gatherings to be limited to not more than 100 people with observance of public health measures such as wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and temperature checks. People are being encouraged to be vaccinated and decongestion of offices shall be at 50 percent of ordinary capacity,” he said.

“Intercity transport is permitted with observance of public health measures. Low risk sporting activities shall operate from 8am to 3pm while observing public health measures as previously described in the lockdown measures.”

The President said medium to high-risk sporting activities should first obtain approval before hand.

He said while Government recognises that the threat of the pandemic still exists particularly in view of the recent identification of a new virus variant by WHO and urged citizens remain vigilant.

“The law enforcement agencies will continue to strengthen enforcement of all recommended Covid-19 regulations whilst the Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to roll out Covid-19 vaccines to every corner of our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged citizens to get vaccinated, saying it is a critical prevention measure.

“I therefore, urge all of us to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to all the other recommended prevention measures such as washing of hands with soap and running water or sanitising hands, staying at home, social distancing and avoiding crowds.

“We must remain focused on ending this pandemic for the health of our nation and for the growth of our economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of September 6, 2021, a total 2 729 955 had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination while 1 728 797 people had received the second dose.

Zimbabwe is now ranked 7th on the continent in terms of Covid-19 vaccination as the country makes great strides in protecting its citizens in one of the most successful inoculation programmes in Africa. Government has already paid for at least 12 million Covid-19 vaccines.

The last two weeks have seen the country record a further marked reduction in new Covid-19 cases from a weekly average of 2 564 in the second week of August 2021 to the current 1 065.

The weekly average of deaths has also decreased from 140 to a weekly average of 76.

Efforts to contact the national Covid-19 co-ordinator in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva were not fruitless as she was not reachable.

Bulawayo consultant paediatrician Dr Wedu Ndebele said the relaxation of the lockdown will assist in terms of decongesting the city centre, which has been classified as one of the city’s Covid-19 hotspots.

“The relaxation of the lockdown will help decongest the city centre as people had started overcrowding in shops due to shorter business hours. However, that doesn’t mean Covid-19 has gone away and people must continue to take precaution and adhere to the health guidelines as prescribed in terms of the size of gatherings and following the WHO protocols,” he said.

“For businesses, it is probably good to decongest the city centre because people were doing business in a short space of time.”

Dr Ndebele warned people against complacency to avoid the possibility of another deadly wave.

“Although Government has eased the lockdown regulations, people must not relax because we still have cases although they have declined. If people relax, the cases might immediately flare up,” he said.

“People should not take this relaxation to imply that there is now no need for vaccination. This is actually the time to encourage people to get vaccinated. All groups that have been allowed to be vaccinated must utilise this time so that in the event of another wave, they will be more protected thus reducing chances of spreading the virus.”

Mpilo Central Hospital chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya urged people not to lose guard following the relaxation of lockdown regulations.

“While the relaxation of lockdown is actually meant to give the economy breathing space, it should be noted that we are not yet out of the woods. People should not be carried away by misplaced excitement and disregard health regulations because we still have the Delta variant with us,” he said.

"Of course, lately we have been witnessing a decline in cases and therefore, it is important to continue following the health protocols by masking up, sanitising and maintaining social distancing to avoid another deadly wave."