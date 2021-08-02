LockdownDiaries: Muffia King’s Takangomirira single a hit

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

VERSATILE Victoria Falls-based musician Muffia King’s visuals for his new single “Takangomirira” are playing popular on social media as the song is about how people are impatiently waiting for the pandemic to end so that they start living their normal lives once again.

For close to two years now, people’s lives have changed drastically due to the pandemic that continues to claim lives.

The song’s visuals that dropped on YouTube last Tuesday are faring well on YouTube where they have been watched by close to 2 000 people thus far.

Muffia King (real name Ray Pervaton Karipache) who is popularly known by his second signature name Akmet Adalah said he is happy with the way the single has been received by fans.

“Takangomirira is a song whereby people are tired of being indoors because of Covid-19 as they can’t gather to have fun with family and friends. The song expresses how people are impatiently waiting for Covid-19 to end so that they can, once again have fun again at their favourite entertainment places.”

“Before I launched Takangomirira, I was working on my album that’s now ready. It’s titled Akmet Adalah which is my name meaning a King. The album that has nine tracks and two features was due to be launched at a conference in August, but we had to suspend these plans because of the lockdown,” he said.

“We’re yet to announce the date of the launch once we’re certain about the lockdown being lifted.”

The artist said the Takangomirira single came as a result of pressure from fans who were impatiently waiting for the album.

Taking advantage of the digital age, the artist has built a digital footprint by being active on various social media platforms. His music is available on SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play Music, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Audio Mack and Tidal.

His first album “Vic Falls Muffias” that had 12 tracks was followed by “Good over Evil” then “Tazvivhura.” Muffia King has a lot of singles compilations and collaborations. He has had the opportunity to perform with renowned artists including the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Freeman, Seh Calaz, Shinsoman, Lady Squanda, Killer T and Soul Jah Luv. – @SeehYvonne