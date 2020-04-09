Locked down with an abuser. . . Covid-19 danger to victims of domestic violence

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

IMAGINE being forced to live 21 days with an abusive partner or sexual predator, well according to some gender experts this will give rise to cases of domestic and gender-based violence.

The strict restrictions that have been imposed by government to curb the spread of Covid-19 have disrupted people’s way of life.

Zimbabweans will only be allowed to leave their homes to stock up on food and medical supplies.

Sadly, this disruption has far reaching effects because those who are in abusive relationships are now restricted face to face with their tormentors.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, about one in three women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence and about one in four women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15.

In Zimbabwe, police have said people can report cases such as of domestic violence to their nearest police station or WhatsApp national number for any crime 0712800197.

But some said it is hard to call the police when you are locked down in the same house with the abuser.

There are some safety shelters in the country for victims of domestic and gender-based violence and how do the vulnerable access these, some quizzed since there was a lockdown and movement being restricted.

With these restrictions on movement some have little or no savings to talk about and this may give rise to tensions at home as they have not prepared adequately by buying essentials for the 21-day lockdown.

With no information regarding reporting mechanisms and support services for victims of gender-based violence outlined during the lockdown, gender activists such Mrs Chelesile Nyathi of South Western Region Gender Network (SWRGN) are worried.

She said the lockdown has increased isolation and the vulnerable are living in fear.

“When people spend more time together, chances are high that they start having multiple incidents of violence at home. Victims may not feel safe to call for help. When there is added stress in the home it increases the frequency and severity of abuse. This in turn creates greater risk of domestic violence,” said Mrs Nyathi.

“Women are living in fear. They need assurance that domestic violence advocates will raise alarm on their behalf. In light of this, there is need for domestic violence advocates to be accessible throughout the lock down.”

Ms Samukeliso Khumalo, executive director of Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) Zimbabwe) based in Bulawayo said with the lockdown, women will find it hard to physically escape their abusers.

In the event that women escape their tormentors, Ms Khumalo hopes that the shelters of refuge will be safe from Covid-19 so that victims don’t run away from home and be exposed to the virus at these shelters.

“It’s unfortunate that women find themselves living with these tormenters whether in a lockdown or not. It exposes that women shouldn’t compromise themselves by staying with people who abuse them,” she said.

“It’s good that the police said they can help and women could report, but it’s unfortunate that women can’t physically escape. They’re trapped in their homes with these people. I hope that police who are saying women should call will act on it on time and rescue these women and I hope courts will act on time by giving the necessary documents like restraining orders.”

Ms Khumalo said there is need for gender sensitive policies in response to Covid-19.

Mrs Sibusisiwe Bhebhe the founder of Bulawayo based Women’s Media for Development Foundation (Amakhosikazi) said it would not be surprising if there was an increase in cases of GBV in Zimbabwe.

“We expect that cases of domestic violence will increase during this time. Unfortunately, they might be more gruesome and hurtful when they are reported. With the economic problems people face and the short period of time that was given (as notice for national lockdown), some men will vent out their frustrations on women and children they live with at home,” said Mrs Bhebhe.

Mrs Sikhathele Matambo the executive director of Emthonjeni Women’s Forum said the lockdown increases women’s vulnerability as they are in a confined space with their perpetrator. She said victims during this time are encouraged to seek the services of non-governmental organisations for psycho-social support and or report directly to the police for immediate relief.

“It’s difficult for victims to evade their tormentors and this makes them feel more alone and helpless. Most families are in informal trade and hence lockdown has seen reduced incomes, an issue that can lead to further frustrations leading to more violence,” said Mrs Matambo.

There are some organisations that have been sending out fliers on social media telling people where they can report domestic violence.

However, with the high data tariffs in Zimbabwe this type of information can only get to a select few who can afford bundles to be on social media.

The majority of the vulnerable do not even have an active Facebook or Twitter account, perhaps WhatsApp, as these have become beyond their reach.

@bonganinkunzi