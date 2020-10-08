Loga to release Malawi tie squad: Zifa shortlist candidates for Warriors team manager post

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA is today expected to release names of the Warriors’ squad picked by coach Zdravko Logarušic for the international friendly against Malawi set for Kamuzu International Stadium on Sunday.

The match is part of the two sides’ preparations for their impending Total Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Malawi take on Burkina Faso while the Warriors have a date with African powerhouse Algeria in back-to-back qualifiers next month.

While names of the players called into camp will be announced today, Zifa said camp kicked off yesterday.

Logarušic returned to the country on Monday from his home country Croatia where he had been holed up following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The squad will be announced tomorrow (today). Camp, however, kicked off today (yesterday),” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

He dismissed as unofficial names of Warriors’ players trending on social media.

Some of the trending names include forgotten former Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, who now plays his football in the United States of America.

Mukuruva’s advantage, however, is that he is the only goalkeeper that has been active lately, although the likes of Elvis Chipezeze enjoyed game time in the South African Premier Soccer League when football returned across the Limpopo last month.

In-form striker Prince Dube, who is enjoying the time of his life in a debut season at Azam in the Tanzanian league, has since been ruled out after suffering a minor injury during his team’s league match last weekend.

He has since been given a seven-day rest, according to our sister publication Sunday News.

With Logarušic said to be keen on calling up players enjoying game time, Dube’s Azam teammates Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere might also be called up.

Although the South African Premier Soccer League is yet to kick-off, Khama Billiat remains the Warriors’ poster boy.

There is also the European brigade that include Teenage Hadebe, Aleck Mudimu, Knowledge Musona, Tendayi Darikwa, Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere, players that are certain to do duty for the Warriors against Algeria as Zimbabwe seek their third dance on the trot at the Afcon finals.

A win at home against the Desert Foxes will greatly enhance those chances of qualifying for the finals.

The Warriors take on Algeria in back-to-back qualifiers followed by an away match against Botswana, a team that held them to a nil-all draw in the opening match of the qualifiers at the National Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Zifa have conducted interviews for the vacant Warriors’ team manager post, with the successful candidate set to be named in due course.

“Interviews have been conducted and the association will make an announcement on the successful candidate in due course,” said Gwesela.

Five candidates, Wellington Mpandare, Esrom Nyandoro, Clemence Matawu, Agent Sawu and Vitalis Takawira had been shortlisted for the post.