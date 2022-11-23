Logan Cup gets underway

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) have released fixtures for the country’s First Class tournament, the 2022/23 Logan Cup season which is set to get underway tomorrow (Thursday) in Harare.

The released fixtures are for the matches that will run till the Christmas break.

Alliance Health Eagles will start off the season against Southern Rocks at Old Hararians Sports Club and at Harare Sports Club, Pro50 champions Mountaineers will be playing against Rhinos.

The second round of fixtures, which starts on December 1 will see Rhinos play against Eagles while Tuskers on a bye for the matches starting on Thursday will kick start their campaign against Southern Rocks at OH.

The third round of fixtures which runs from December 10-13 will see Mountaineers face Eagles at Mutare Sports Club while Tuskers will face Rhinos at Old Hararians once again.

The last matches before the Christmas break will run from December 17-20 and Southern Rocks will face Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club while at Old Hararians, Eagles will host rivals Tuskers to conclude the first fixtures of the year.

Since they are on a bye, Tuskers have begun preparations for the season with their final squad for the season is yet to be announced.

Tuskers head coach, Walter Chawaguta said the bye will give them time to perfect their red ball skill and the availability of players who were in the national team will help strengthen the team’s middle order.

“We have a bye so we have a bit more time to work on our red ball skills ahead of our Logan Cup match. We have some national team players now available for the Logan Cup who will strengthen our middle order, Shumba (Milton), Williams (Sean) and Madande (Clive),” said Chawaguta.

Tuskers are the defending champions of the country’s premier first class cricket competition after finishing on top of the league standings in the 2021/22 season with 53 points from four wins, two draws and one defeat in the eight matches they played.

Prior to their latest success, Tuskers had last won the Logan Cup during the 2014/15 season.

