Logarusic confident Warriors will beat Botswana on Thursday

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic is on the brink of making history by becoming the first foreign coach to lead the country to the Afcon finals.

In the four times Zimbabwe have been at Afcon, Sunday Chidzabgwa was in charge twice, with Kalisto Pasuwa and Charles Mhlauri as coaches in the other two finals.

Logarusic’s men could secure qualification if they beat Botswana and Zambia don’t get a result against Algeria in the other group game in Lusaka on Thursday.

Reigning African champions Algeria have already qualified for the finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

Logurasic, who faced heavy criticism after the Warriors’ poor performance at the Chan finals early this year, has a chance to mend ties with the Warriors’ faithful by securing qualification.

As the Warriors hunt the Zebras, Logarusic has declared that his men will get the job done.

“I am not seeing fear in the boys, they are ready. l’m seeing positive energy form the boys. I have spoken to them and they are ready. l can tell you these guys are professionals and most of these players want to play for their country. You can see they are happy and that is what is giving me courage. The boys are strong they will do the job you will see,” Logarusic told the media.

The Croat is maintaining a positive approach despite a number of key players missing from his side.

“It is not easy playing without some players and in this case, we are talking of big names. It’s a big blow for us, but this is the reason we are here, with the help of a few experienced players and our captain we will produce a good result. We are not crying. We have to believe in ourselves,” he said.

The Zebras held the Warriors to a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium last year, but the coach knows this will be a different affair.

“The last time Botswana came here they wanted a draw, but this would be a completely different game because what they need now is a win. I’m not sure they will repeat the game they played in Harare. I’m sure they will attack and when they do that, they will open up things and we have talented midfielders who can exploit the spaces. If anyone was to tell you Liverpool would lose six home games last season, you would have said no.

“In football you can never underestimate anyone and neither can you give too much respect to the opponent,” said the Croat.

With Logarusic’s tactical prowess coming under heavy criticism after the Chan tournament, the Croat, sought to clear the air on the Chan disaster.

“About Chan, we are not looking for any excuses. Yes, we lost three games, but the Zimbabwe players had gone for a year without playing.

Those two games showed we can compete with them even without proper preparation and training. For the last game we played with six players who are Under-23. In that game you could see the potential and future of Zimbabwe football, the results could have been better with more time to prepare,” he said.

Squad:

Ariel Sibanda, Talbert Shumba, Victor Kamhuka, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Tanaka Chinyahara, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru, Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Martin Mapisa, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Romario Matova, Butholezwe Ncube

