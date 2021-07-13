‘Logarusic should have been fired after Chan’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Under fire Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic should have been sacked after Zimbabwe’s disastrous performance in this year’s Chan tournament held in Cameroon, a member of the Zifa technical and development committee has confided in Chronicle Sport.

The Croatian, whose coaching credentials have been contentious, has won just one match in 11 outings with the national team, the worst ever statistic by any Warriors coach.

Warriors fans have called for his firing following the team’s dismal performances in the Cosafa Cup in which they have just two points from two draws and an embarrassing loss to Namibia last Sunday.

It has now emerged that the technical and development committee, chaired by Bryton Malandule, had recommended to the Zifa executive committee that Loga be released from his contract after the Warriors’ 0-1 loss to Mali in their last Chan game in January.

“We agreed that the fella was just clueless and we therefore must disengage from him as we had no prospects of doing better in future national team assignments, especially World Cup qualifiers coming soon. Remember the qualifiers were supposed to start in June,” said the technical and development committee member.

He said their recommendations divided the executive committee, as some felt the coach should be given more time to prove himself.

“Their comfort was that he had led the team to the Afcon finals, but we all knew that that wasn’t true. Joe Antipas assembled that team and as reported in the Herald, this guy got four points from a possible 12 while Antipas got a similar number of points from a possible six,” he said.

Malandule did not respond to questions sent to him.

The Warriors take on Senegal on Tuesday afternoon in a must win tie if they are to entertain any dreams of progressing in the Cosafa Cup.

It might also be the last dance with the national team for Loga, whose Uefa Pro Licence badge expired last month, with no evidence that he sat for another examination for it to be renewed.