Lone gunman robs Victoria Falls bank and makes off with over US$100 000

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LONE gunman robbed the ZB Bank Victoria Falls branch on Wednesday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money – a source from the bank however said more than US$100 000 was stolen.

Sources told the Chronicle that the armed robber walked into the banking hall pretending to be a client and was wearing a wool hat and a face mask.

Unsuspecting bank staff watched as the suspect pretended to be completing bank slips until other clients left and that is when he pulled out a gun.

The suspect then proceeded to the counter and threatened bank tellers with the gun ordering everyone to lie down and they complied.

It is said that the suspect demanded cash which he loaded into a satchel that he was carrying and walked out of the banking hall.

“The suspect entered the banking hall as a client and was still inside when the bank closed. He threatened the security guard who gave in and he then went to the tills where pointed the gun and demanded cash which he loaded into a satchel and walked out through the back door,” said a source.

The suspect reportedly walked away after leaving the bank premises and started running and people outside did not suspect anything until staff from the bank came out and reported that they had been robbed. Pictures of the robbery incident started circulating on social media platforms after being captured on CCTV.

The Chronicle learnt that Glow Petroleum Service Station in Hwange was robbed by a single man on Monday using the same modus operandi.

It is reported that the suspect went away with about US$50.

Police could not readily comment on the robberies.

@ncubeleon