‘Lonely’ Macheso heads to Masvingo

THE King of Sungura, Alick Macheso, will be in Masvingo at the popular Club Lagoon on Saturday where nothing short of a thriller is expected.

The talented artiste, who has expressed deep loneliness following the death of Dr Oliver Mtukudzi in January, is one of the few remaining gurus of his generation.

Baba Sharo, as Macheso is affectionately known, is a darling of Masvingo music fans and with the painful demise of Tuku, he stands a chance of turning Jazzy music fans Sungura faithful.

Masvingo revellers who spoke to this newspaper said they could not wait to witness their icon in action, despite the harsh economic conditions currently prevailing in the country.

One loyal fan, Prosper Dendere, who rarely misses the artiste’s shows, heaped praises on him saying the man deserved an honorary doctorate degree as he has taken music to dizzy heights and supported up-and-coming musicians.

