Long John gets a shot to perform with Steve Harvey

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-AWARD-winning comedian Long John has clinched a shot to represent Zimbabwe on the Steve Harvey Spotlight show.

The show is a competition which seeks to find the best comedian around the world.

The comedian recently bagged the Savanna Pan-African Comic of The Year Award at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards held last month.

This is yet another opportunity for the comedian to prove that he is the best at cracking ribs through laughter.

Writing on social media, Steve Harvey said: “I’m looking for the next big comedian. If you are ‘IT’ or know someone who is funny as hell tag them now.”

Long John faces another test of prowess if he is to prevail against fellow comics and said he is excited to be part of the show.

“I’m so shocked that I even got into that competition. I didn’t think I’d make it through the judge cuts because there are a lot of comedians that applied. So even if I don’t win, this is a sign and motivation that my comedy is ready for the world,” he said.

Long John said he has gone another step closer to his dream as he wants to have a global fan base.

“It has always been my plan to go further with my comedy and the dream is to be An African Comedian with A Global Fan Base,” said Long John.

Now that Long John has made the cut, he is in the running to make it to the finals if people vote for him online. They can click on Long John’s video on https://steveharvey.com/Spotlight/. The online voting opened on Tuesday and closes on November 3. Thereafter, Steve Harvey will announce his favourite stand-up comedian for the Grand Prize Award. He will also announce the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

The competition will see comedians being part of Harvey’s new show as the winners stand a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles (USA), an opportunity to meet Steve Harvey and to perform at a comedy club. – @waynecas