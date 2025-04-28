Longing for home: Ananya blends nostalgia, melody in new song

Mbulelo Mpofu

Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Zimbabwean-born and London-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ananya Kouds has always walked a tightrope between worlds.

Her latest single, “Long Jump”, is a deeply personal indie-pop track that captures that delicate balancing act: the ache of distance, the fragility of time, and the bittersweet beauty of growing up.

Ananya, a multi-instrumentalist, fashion designer, and singer/songwriter whose unique sound blends elements of pop, acoustic, and ambient music is surely holding her own on many artistic facets.

Having gained recognition with her debut EP, “I woke up one night”, Ananya continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

As an advocate for mental health through The Nani Wellness Project, she uses her platform to support mental health initiatives.

Following the success of her debut EP which has surpassed one million streams and widespread acclaim from South Africa, the UK, the US and China; Ananya’s newest offering feels like a diary entry set to music. It’s raw yet polished, intimate yet universal.

At the heart of “Long Jump” lies a quiet nolstagia, wrapped in shimmering melodies and a driving beat.

Written as a reflection on childhood, the track opens with chimes recorded directly from Ananya’s childhood home in Harare—a single sound so specific and familiar that, when she played it for her siblings, it immediately transported them back to the place they all once called home.

Layered with the calls of Zimbabwean birds, the song becomes a sonic time capsule, capturing fleeting moments of innocence and love.

“Growing up is daunting. It means leaving behind the best days of your life and watching the place you once knew drift further away. But it’s also taught me to practise gratitude. Every moment with the people you love matters,” Ananya reflected.

Without overthinking, the song poured out of her, a process she describes as cathartic but also emotionally challenging.

Yet it’s precisely this vulnerability that makes “Long Jump” resonate so powerfully.

It’s not just about longing for home; it’s a reminder to cherish the present, tell people you love them, and understand that nothing is guaranteed.

Long Jump is set to be accompanied by a special music video next month, promising to visually echo the themes of nostalgia and self-reflection embedded in the song.

Ananya continues to carve her path on the global stage, bringing with her lessons learned from family, and a voice that turns the personal into something profoundly universal. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu