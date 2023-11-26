Lookout Masuku Award for senior Zanu-PF member Leonard Ncube

Online Reporter

ZANU-PF Matabeleland North provincial chair Cde Richard Moyo has been awarded the Lookout Masuku consistency award for demonstrating unparalleled leadership and exceptionally leading the party in the province.

The award to be officially handed at the awards ceremony set for this Saturday at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare, was conferred by Legacy TV.

The theme for the awards is: “Celebrating courage and commitment in safeguarding the legacy of the liberation struggle.”

Cde Moyo who is also Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, is the party’s Member of House of Assembly for Umguza.

He is being rewarded for exceptionally leading the party in the province politically and in development, as Matabeleland North has maintained peace during and after elections with the revolutionary party also performing well.

“This is to confirm that you have been awarded the Lookout Masuku Consistency Matabeleland North award at the Legacy Empowerment Awards 2023. In celebrating the legacy of General Lookout Masuku, Legacy TV is recognising your outstanding work in keeping the ethos and ethics of the revolutionary party Zanu-PF, exhibiting consistent love for and loyalty to the party’s being, instrumental in mobilisation, promoting ideology education and marketing party and Government policies and total dedication to safeguarding the liberation struggle efforts and contributions that protect the Zanu-PF and sovereignty of the country at large,” said the organisers, Legacy TV chief editor Pardon Mangwende.

They said Legacy TV acknowledges and applauds Cde Moyo’s courage, commitment and outstanding role in contributing to the victory of President Cde Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in 2023 harmonised general elections.

“As the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman you demonstrated unparalleled, astute and servant leadership and ensured the province performed well in general elections. The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 2 December at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare,” said Mangwende.