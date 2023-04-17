Lookout Masuku: Liberator par excellence

Bongani Ndlovu

ZPRA Commander, the late Lieutenant-General Lookout Masuku, has been described as a liberator par excellence who was soft-spoken and loved peace, but was ruthless in the war, having no mercy to the colonialists.

Lieutenant-General Lookout “Mafela” Khalisabantu Vumindaba Masuku was born on April 7 in Gwanda 1940 and died on April 5 in 1986 at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo the same year.

The late war commander is remembered as Zimbabwe celebrates 43 years of Independence tomorrow (April 18), with the main celebrations to be held at Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central Province and running under the theme: “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.”

Lt-Gen Masuku was a freedom fighter par excellence, army commander and a member of the Joint Operations Command.

In his eulogy, Father Zimbabwe and former Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, described Lt-Gen Masuku as an exceptional and illustrious patriot, who had distinguished himself on the battlefield.

Lt-Gen Masuku was declared a national hero on June 10, 1994 together with 11 other national heroes that include Cdes Nikita Mangena, Artwell Bokwe, Amon Jirira, Jini Ntuta, Edison Sithole, Benjamin Burombo and Dr Samuel Tichafa Parirenyatwa.

Liberation stalwart and Zanu-PF politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube described Lt-Gen Masuku as a man who loved harmony and cohesion among people.

“Lt-Gen Masuku was a man who loved peace and harmony among the Cdes and he was always correcting people in the camp. Even when cadres would go out of line, he did not take a hard stance on them,” said Col (Rtd) Dube.

During the war of liberation, Col (Rtd) Dube was the ZPRA Chief of Communications.

He is a former Cabinet Minister, chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Industries (ZDI) as well as former Member of Parliament for Makokoba.

“He was soft as wool. He didn’t want to harass people and you wouldn’t know that he was a solider but he did a lot of outstanding work as a soldier. When he took over as commander following the death of Nikita Mangena he did very well. When he was now commanding forces, it was as if he was someone else, you wouldn’t recognise him,” said Col (Rtd) Dube.

He believes that Lt-Gen Masuku’s military prowess forced the white regime to come to the negotiating table.

“Most of the battles that were won during the liberation war in 1979, it was Lt-Gen Masuku who was commanding them. He was so effective that even the colonial army was now afraid of facing the ZPRA army under the command of Lt-Gen Masuku, forcing them to the negotiating table with us,” said Col (Rtd) Dube.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said it was important to remember Lt-Gen Masuku as he was integral in the liberation of the country.

“People must know history and commemorate the lives of our heroes like the late Lt-Gen Lookout Masuku. As a people we must do everything in our power not to forget our heroes and the sacrifices they made during the liberation struggle,” said Minister Ncube.

She said one way or another Zimbabweans have a relative that contributed to the liberation of the country.

“If we look closely in our lives, every one of us has a relative who is a hero, one way or the other. So, it’s good to know these dates of when our heroes were born and when they died, like what we are celebrating with the likes of Lt General Lookout Masuku,” said Minister Ncube.

Lt-Gen Masuku’s colourful military career started when he became a full-time political activist in Beitbridge in 1962. He then left the country the following year, and underwent military training in the then Soviet Union which he completed in 1964.

After his training, he earned a reputation of being a fearless fighter and was appointed an instructor at Morogoro training camp in Tanzania.

He was later appointed Zipra Commissar and deputy Commander, which Dr Nkomo said he held with distinction in the field. In June 1978, Lt-Gen Masuku became Zipra commander after the death of Cde Nikita Mangena.

He represented Zipra on the Ceasefire Commission and on the Joint Operations Command, where he played a pivotal role in securing and implementing the ceasefire agreement under the Lancaster House Agreement.

Lt-Gen Masuku led the first group of guerrillas who returned home after the declaration of ceasefire. His promotion to Lieutenant-General of the integrated Zimbabwe National Army was gazetted in 1981 and he was appointed deputy commander to Rex Nhongo (the late General Solomon Mujuru).

During his time in the army, Lt-Gen Masuku advocated for a united army.

He emphasised this at one of his official duties at a pass out parade of the A Squadron, Grey Scouts, at Umguza Barracks.

“We have passed the stage of being separate and need a new look, determined by the independent, sovereign and free State of Zimbabwe,” said Lt-Gen Masuku.

On November 18, 2017 Government renamed Llewellin Barracks on the outskirts of Bulawayo to Lookout Masuku Barracks in honour of the late national hero.

The Cabinet of the Second Republic in 2019 approved the renaming of some streets in Bulawayo in honour of national heroes and Colenbrander Avenue in North End suburb was changed to Lookout Masuku Avenue.

Lt-General Masuku left behind his wife Gift and three children, two daughters and a son.

