Loreto High School pupils raise awareness against cholera

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

LEARNERS at Loreto High School in Silobela took to the streets of the rural community for a cleanup exercise and to raise awareness against cholera.

Cholera cases have been reported in some parts of the country and the pupils under the banner Students against Drug Abuse (SADA) took it upon themselves to educate the rural community and help spread the word on the need to have a clean environment to prevent contraction of the disease.

Loreto has a mixture of boarding and day scholars with the majority of learners coming from the surrounding community.

SADA President Tinotenda Chemhuru said students have a responsibility to assist the communities they live in.

“Silobela is largely dominated by rural communities and it is our duty as learners to raise awareness on the need to maintain a clean environment as we seek to prevent the disease. Some of our school mates come from these communities so we have to raise the awareness to help them form contracting the disease,” said the Upper Sixth pupil.

He said although the movement was initially established to eradicate drug and substance abuse, they saw it prudent to use the same to raise awareness on cholera.

“We are not only limited to drug and substance abuse but it is our duty to keep our environment clean and to help our parents to maintain a clean environment to protect ourselves from the deadly disease,” he said.

Several partners and government departments also took part in the march and cleanup campaign.

An official from the Ministry of Health and Child Care went full force to educate the community and raised concern over the dumping of disposable diapers.

“We are saying cholera is caused mainly by consuming contaminated water or food. So it starts with living a healthy life and maintaining a clean environment. We encourage those who would have handled children to wash their hands before anything because that is the main source of the disease. You are encouraged to wash your hands when you come out of the toilet and before eating anything,” he said.

He said when constructing Blair Toilets, wire guards should be properly implanted on the air vents to ensure that flies do not find their way out of the toilets.

“We noted that toilets are not being properly constructed. Because whenever flies get into the toilet, they should not find their way out because they spread the bacteria,” he said.

The official also said people should eat hot meals and wash fruits before consuming them.

Although Midlands Province is yet to record any cases of cholera, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Hon Owen Ncube recently urged everyone to be wary of the disease which has been detected in some parts of the country claiming more than 30 lives.