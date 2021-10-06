Loshy releases new album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AS the festive season fast approaches, creative minds are dropping singles and albums to give their fans beats they will dance to in December.

Bulawayo artiste Lotuence Dube, also known as Loshy has refused to be left out of the bandwagon as he dropped his album titled Blissful Melancholy on the first of October.

He says the album is a teaser for an Amapiano album that he intends to release for the festive season.

The album has seven tracks and was released on the Audiomack online platform. Some of the artistes featured include T3rry Tempo, Natasha K and Issie.

The Afro Virtuoso recorded, mixed and mastered his project at his Ekas Lami Music Records label.

He said: “The album is inspired by the Bible book of Ecclesiastes. It’s an awakening to reality having a feeling of despair over how meaningless everything is, but still making a realisation that someone finds you meaningful and the same person gives your life meaning and a purpose.

“Blissful Melancholy will be a favourite across the entertainment divide. The writers of the album are super poets by nature hence it doesn’t come as a surprise that it can draw the attention of literature lovers.” — @eMKlass_49