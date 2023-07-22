Lost love, found roots. . . The journey of rediscovering fathers

Flora Fadzai Sibanda – [email protected],ail.com

GROWING up without a father can leave indelible marks on a child’s heart, resonating throughout their lives and shaping the parents they become. The saying that a father is his son’s first hero and his daughter’s first darling highlights the profound influence fathers have on their children’s lives. For those who grow up without knowing their fathers, the wound runs deep, leaving them with unanswered questions and a sense of loss that lingers like a haunting melody.

Meet Reah Masuku, a remarkable 76-year-old South African woman on a poignant quest to find her father, Aron Muzabanada Masuku, hailing from Zimbabwe.

“Growing up, it bothered me not knowing my father,” she confides.

Her heartache intensified as she wondered why he chose to leave without a trace, leaving her and her siblings adrift.

Through the years, Reah faced bouts of depression, especially during school events like father-daughter dances, where she had no one to accompany her.

Her father’s absence has left a void in her life, one that resonates even more now that she has her own children.

“Whenever they ask me where my father and his family are, I feel like a lost person,” Reah shares.

Yearning for closure and understanding, she seeks no material possessions from her father, only the chance to connect and know her roots.

On the other hand, Jabulani Ndlovu had a different experience with his father. His father reached out to him a month before his passing, but the attempt at reconciliation brought more anger than solace. His father had disappeared before Jabulani was born, denying the pregnancy, leaving his mother to raise him with the support of her family. While grateful for their love, Jabulani couldn’t escape the longing for a father’s presence during pivotal moments in his life.

Growing up without a father can be particularly challenging for young men, as they navigate the complexities of manhood without a guiding hand.

“You can never be proud because not knowing your totem means you are not recognised as a man in society,” Jabulani admits.

The emotions were a whirlwind when his father reached out, promising to make amends, only to pass away a short while later. The pain of rejection resurfaced, and he grappled with yet another form of denial.

Despite the sorrow and hardship, Jabulani found a silver lining in his journey. The experience has shaped him into a compassionate and attentive father for his children, determined to never repeat his father’s mistakes. It taught him the importance of being present, guiding, and cherishing the precious moments that form the bedrock of a father-child relationship.

These two individuals’ stories speak volumes about the lasting impact of fathers in their children’s lives, whether present or absent. The void left by an absent father, the unanswered questions, and the longing for a connection are powerful emotions that shape the fabric of their existence. Their experiences remind us of the importance of nurturing and cherishing our family bonds and the profound responsibility that comes with being a parent.

As we journey through life, let us strive to be the pillars of love and support that our children need, leaving no room for regret or longing. And for those seeking to heal their past wounds, may their quests lead them to find closure, understanding, and the peace they deserve. For in the tapestry of life, every thread of connection we weave matters, creating a beautiful mosaic of love and belonging. — @flora_sibanda