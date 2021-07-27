 Love and hip hop: Young Rapper 2-Grown to drop mixtape

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE hip hop game has a new player and he is bent on taking over and showing a little sugar while he’s at it.

Love aficionado, Miyanda Mzemba aka 2-Grown is 23 and on the verge of dropping his first mixtape titled Sherall’s Perfect Playlist having dropped a five-track EP titled Hopeless Romantic in 2019.

In an age when Covid-19 is top of every news notification and headline stream every day, it can be difficult to remember what the world preoccupied itself with the day before.

Add this to one’s personal tragedies and it’s impossible to keep up. A person only has the option to keep moving forward, regardless of life’s inevitable trials and follow the path of love.

The Bulawayo rapper who started recording music in 2017 said the mixtape to be released at the end of this month is about having faith for the future.

“The nine-track Sherall’s Perfect Playlist is my first mixtape project. It began in early 2020 when I teased with the five-track EP, Hopeless Romantic on social media. Underground fans responded so fervently that I decided to preface the sequel with a mixtape and to give myself time to truly perfect my craft and work on my first full length album,” said 2- Grown.

He said the mixtape opens on a soulful note with a track titled Can’t get enough.

“Over a looping baseline, I tell the world about the infinite love I feel. Songs that reflect upon the love theme, like Born to love and All I ever want, A romantics gesture and Set on fire set the tone for love and hip hop.

“Everything that matters is one of the first songs I wrote on the mixtape and it reflects on my journey as a young man in love. This song centres on my experiences and others that were inspired by conversations with friends and family and tell many stories of all things love, and how to pursue passion,” said 2-Grown

He said the production choices are influenced by his musical icons that include 2 Chains, Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Lil Baby. – @mthabisi_mthire