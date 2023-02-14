Love is in the air as Victoria Falls celebrates Valentine’s Day

One of the facilities in the resort town ready to host

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

TODAY is Valentine’s Day and love is in the air in Victoria Falls with a number of dinner activities lined up.

Valentine’s Day, also called St Valentine’s Day because of its origins is observed on 14 February and is a day when lovers express their undying love with gifts and presents.

Local hotels and tourism facilities are running some Valentine’s Day specials some of which started early this month.

Not to be left out, churches have also lined up some activities for couples willing to spend time with others as they rekindle their love over meals, music, and dance.

At the Roman Catholic Church’s Our Lady of Peace Parish in Victoria Falls, a couples dinner is set for this evening starting at 7 pm.

One of the leading hotels Elephant Hills Resort has been running Valentine’s month specials including accommodation and meals from 1 February until the 28th.

Today there is a nine holes vintage golf tournament for couples at the Elephant Hills Golf Course and this will be capped by a dinner tonight at the hotel from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The theme is “Vintage Valentine’s” and the dress code is vintage and great Gatsby, with music from Jose Sax and a DJ at the Halfway House by the golf course.

There will be time to watch a movie ‘The NoteBook between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

Accommodation specials will run until 28 February.

Elsewhere across the city is a special galore at Mbumez Wabantu Leisure where the eatery is offering a 25 percent Valentine’s Day discount on all selected ciders.

Ephias Mambume, the proprietor said the special is on all selected drinks known to be women’s favorites as a way of appreciating women on Valentine’s Day.

The special will end at midnight when the Leisure centre closes for the day, said Mambume.

