Love sprouts across continents…Igbo, Edo traditions unite in beautiful Bulawayo wedding

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE story begins with a traditional saying, “Our son saw a flower in your garden and we are here to pluck it in Nigeria,” marking the start of a beautiful wedding in Bulawayo between Ifunanyachukwu Achinulo and Cyril Ogbomede.

The ceremony, held on May 5 at the White Rock Wedding Venue in Bulawayo, united the daughter of Chief Alphonsus Achinulo and Dr Stella Achinulo with the son of Mr Ogbomede and Assistant Commandant General Beatrice Ogbomede.

Ifunanyachukwu, a Nigerian raised in Zimbabwe, went to Canada for studies after high school. There, destiny brought her and Cyril together.

Upon her graduation last year, the Ogbomede family and Cyril approached Chief and Dr Stella Achinulo, seeking Ifunanyachukwu’s hand in marriage. This union bridged the Igbo and Edo tribes, both part of Nigeria’s diverse cultural tapestry.

The Achinulos joyfully received the proposal and wedding preparations began. However, tradition demanded honouring Ifunanyachukwu’s Igbo heritage before exchanging vows.

Saturday Chronicle spoke to the beaming father of the bride, Chief Achinulo, who elaborated on the over 300-guest wedding, attended by individuals from Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Among the distinguished guests were Bulawayo Minister of State Judith Ncube, Nigerian Acting Ambassador to Zimbabwe Muhamed Garba, the Office in charge of administration at the Nigerian Embassy, Zanu-PF Politburo member Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube and Dr Ruth Labode.

Radio personality Hilton Mavise served as the master of ceremonies, while DJ Emitty Smooth provided the music. Mangaliso Netha captured the memories through photography and visuals.

The culinary experience mirrored the cultural fusion, featuring both intercontinental dishes and traditional Nigerian delicacies like Egusi soup, Jollof rice, and Pepper soup, prepared by skilled chefs.

Ifunanyachukwu donned a stunning white wedding dress with glittering details for the ceremony. The reception transitioned into a celebration of heritage, with Ifunanyachukwu changing into various traditional outfits, each signifying a special part of the ceremony.

Chief Achinulo explained the Igbo tradition where the groom’s family formally approaches the bride’s clan through multiple visits bearing gifts like kola nuts and wines. Each visit signifies progress, culminating in the final step of paying lobola, the bride price.

“If you want to marry in Igbo land, first of all, the family will introduce themselves to the clan to say we are interested in your child. They will be told to go back while we speak to our child and will be told to return on a certain date. Each time you come, you have to come with requirements, such as kola nuts, wines and some other things that are required for each visit,” said Chief Ahinulo.

“Then when they return they will come for what we call a four-day visit and this is where the family will be telling them whether our daughter has agreed or not. If she agrees, then you will be given the full list of the family’s wants. When you are ready you come for the big day, with yam, gallons of wines, malt beer, clothes and an array of things.”

Chief Achinulo explained that once these formalities are completed, a date can be set to negotiate the lobola, the traditional bride price, with the bride’s parents.

“You can’t set a date for that before settling with the kinsmen and women. When they are satisfied that’s when you can approach the father of the bride to say I am now ready to pay the bride price, then a date will be set. If you do that then you can now set a date for your wedding,” said Chief Achinulo.

Chief Achinulo explained that these traditions ensure a serious commitment from the groom’s family and protect the well-being of their daughters.

“There are some people who have this tendency of deceiving ladies or girls in the name of marriage. If it’s so cheap like that you can walk in and take her, but tomorrow you can send her away. But when going through this you know that this is a precious gift that you have received.

Along the whole process before marriage, if any of the families find something wrong with either the man or woman they can say they aren’t interested anymore,” said Chief Achinulo.

The wedding feast was a delightful fusion of intercontinental and traditional Nigerian cuisine. Guests savoured delicacies like Egusi soup, Jollof rice, and Pepper soup, expertly prepared by skilled chefs. But before these culinary delights, the families came together for a symbolic gesture of acceptance, unity and love: the breaking of kola nuts.

Chief Achinulo, with pride, explained the significance of kola nuts in Igbo culture. He emphasised their role as a time-honoured offering, warmly welcoming guests into the Igbo household and marking the beginning of a joyous celebration.

“Before the event started we had to break kola nuts. First, it’s the presentation and breaking of kola nuts between the families. I had to present the kola nuts to the in-laws and they returned it to me according to our tradition. I would break it and share it with everyone,” said Chief Achinulo.

He then elaborated on the significance of kola nuts in various Nigerian cultures, including the Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba traditions.

“Kola nuts are important in Igbo and Yoruba culture. In Nigeria, we have 371 tribes and 152 ethnic groups and among all these, there are three major tribes, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. Each of these tribes have something that they do with kola nuts.

“The Yorubas plant them the most, an average Yoruba farmer plants kola nuts to make money. Hausas eat them a lot, they can eat 10 kola nuts per day. And it doesn’t affect him. This thing has a high level of caffeine and then if you aren’t careful it’s intoxicating.

“When it comes to Igbos, we celebrate it. If you go to an Igbo man’s house, and he doesn’t offer you kola nuts, he has given you nothing. Even if he gives you a cow, the moment you go out and say he did not give you a kola nut, everyone will say he has given you nothing. And the reverse is true,” said Chief Achinulo.