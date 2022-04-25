Love yourself, Nomina sings in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GERMANY-based songstress Nomina has released a single titled Never Change where she is encouraging people to practice self-love.

Fresh from Botswana, the songwriter is in South Africa where she is promoting the single before she makes her way to Zimbabwe where she is also expected to donate to rural schools in Bulilima in May.

Never Change features DJ Lewisky and Slam who is a rapper and songwriter behind the hit song Zing Zang. A follow-up to Luthando Lo, this time around Nomina seduces us with her second Amapiano song that reveals another dimension to her outstanding talent.

The well-crafted Afro-dance song creates an ambiance that is captivating and layered with mesmerising melodies and profound lyrics. Relaxing, yet filled with so much authenticity, emotional yet majestic, this masterpiece is sure to enthrall the earbuds of Amapiano lovers.

The dance anthem is a party song that will have many revellers partying all night and living in the moment unapologetically.

The song is the second single from Nomina’s upcoming Amapiano EP that will be released soon.

“The inspiration for the song came from the Covid-19 pandemic where we were holed up in our homes and we could not move or travel. Never Change seeks to tell people to be true to themselves and encourages people to do that unapologetically as long it makes them happy.”

On her donation, she said: “I’ll be visiting two primary schools, Gwambe Primary School and Tshankwa Primary School in Plumtree. I’ve gathered money and donations from Germany with Usizolwethu who are supporting me on this project.” – @mthabisi_mthire