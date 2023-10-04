Loveness Wesa’s homecoming show

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

LOVENESS Wesa, who has spent two decades in the United States, is poised to make a triumphant return to her homeland this Friday. Her homecoming promises an electrifying collaboration with local talents marking a long-awaited reunion with her roots.

Wesa’s artistic journey traces its origins to the Amakhosi Theatre, and she recently made a dazzling re-entry onto the Zimbabwean stage during the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo. Sharing the spotlight with singer Ramsey, she left an indelible mark with her mesmerising dance moves, reminiscent of her early days.

In 2001, Wesa burst onto the scene with her inaugural full dance theatre production, garnering widespread acclaim within the industry.

“When I began recording my songs, I did not have much money so I was limited to recording one song at a time. I have done most of my work in the United States but I have made sure to keep it in line with who I am and where I come from,” she said.

The transformation in her music over the years is palpable, shifting from sombre and introspective melodies that portrayed the realities of her community to compositions geared toward soulful healing and spiritual rejuvenation.

“I have come back home to rebuild myself, I have realised that there is so much healing and hope in Africa. The moment your feet touch the soil, the feeling is just so different. It may be difficult times but people are hopeful and positive each day that is why my music now focuses on healing the soul rather than complaining and pointing fingers.

“I am looking forward to working with upcoming artistes and the few individuals that I once worked with before I left the country,” said Wesa.

The “homecoming” performance, which will take place at the Bulawayo Theatre as part of a cooperation with Umkhathi Theatre Works, will also include Wesa’s daughter, who will dance and sing in the same manner as her mother.

She has performed on stage alongside several seasoned performers over the course of her years in the diaspora, including the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi. She has also performed as a background vocalist for several artists, including the great Thomas Mapfumo.