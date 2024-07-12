Low-cost boarding facilities to ensure safety of girls

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is building affordable boarding facilities for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) as part of interventions towards enhancing their safety and well-being.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its implementation partner Plan International as well as the National Aids Council have since embarked on construction of the boarding facilities to accommodate the AGYW which are usually at risk when they travel long distances to school.

The programme, which started in February 2019, is being implemented in four districts which include Umguza, Umzingwane, Chimanimani and Kwekwe. Each district has two boarding facilities being constructed and the Global Fund has availed US$1,5 million for the project.

In Kwekwe District, Msilahobe Secondary School in Silobela and St Judes Mhazhe Secondary in Zhombe are the two beneficiaries of the boarding facilities.

In a speech read on his behalf by Kwekwe District Medical Officer, Dr Nyasha Masunda during the official handover of the facility at St Jude’s Mhazhe High School recently, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the major aim of the facilities is to address various challenges faced by the AGYW in their schools and communities.

“The girl child faces unequal opportunities which leaves them with higher chances of contracting HIV compared to boys. This is therefore a deliberate effort to reduce the vulnerability of AGYW in this regard. This is also in line with the Government’s aspirations to afford every Zimbabwean child access to affordable education,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said the intervention was a result of some girls being accommodated at bush boarding facilities which are not safe.

He said the four districts were selected because of influx of gold panners, long-distance truck drivers, and pirate taxi operators who are potential perpetrators of sexual abuse.

Dr Mombeshora also decried rampant drug and substance abuse among youths saying it increases vulnerability to HIV infection.

“My ministry is worried by the increase in substance abuse especially by young people including AWYG which raises their risk and vulnerability to HIV infection. There is a strong association between gold panners and girls that abuse drugs,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He said although Zimbabwe has already achieved the 95-95-95 target among adults, the country is still lagging behind when it comes to youths.

The HIV/Aids pandemic remains critical in sub-Saharan Africa, with UNAIDS establishing “95-95-95” targets to optimise HIV care in the region.

“We have made significant progress towards the 95-95-95 target and should revolutionise and scale up prevention services towards key populations such as sex workers and AGYW. While we have made significant progress in this regard, it is important to deal with rising cases of non-communicable diseases, most of which are associated with HIV,” said Minister Mombeshora.

UNDP Zimbabwe manager, Mr Emmanuel Boadi said the boarding facilities are part of the strategies to reduce HIV infections.

“They are supposed to contribute to reducing vulnerability among the AGYW who travel long distances to school and stay in unsafe accommodation, making them more vulnerable to HIV infections. We are already seeing the impact of these facilities as in 2023 there was close to 100 percent retention of young girls, which is very commendable,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube said the facilities will go a long way in providing quality education as envisaged by the Second Republic.

“The official handover and commissioning of sustainable and affordable boarding facilities at both schools marks a significant milestone in improving access to quality education in the region. The new facilities will undoubtedly enhance the girls’ learning experience as they are comfortable and the environment is conducive to learning,” he said.

Minister Ncube commended the partnership between the Government and its development partners which he said is improving people’s livelihoods.

The UNDP working together with Plan International provided the funding for the construction of boarding facilities while NAC provided solar powered boreholes and also erected security fences at the schools.