Lower division coaches fear players will quit

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOME lower division coaches have expressed fear over some players quitting the game they love in frustration.

While there seems to be little hope for a return of premier league football this year, there is no hope for a return to action lower divisions at the present moment.

A fortnight ago, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced that, following an application by Zifa, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had approved a gradual and phased resumption of football activities in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

With the greenlight given on condition that the bio bubble concept will be used, only the national teams and the Premier Soccer League were given the nod to resume activities.

To date even the premier league sides are yet to resume training and it is unlikely lower division football will commence anytime soon.

Players have been forced to focus on jogs and maybe the gym, but that can lead to boredom giving it’s now close to six months of almost doing the same thing not knowing when it will end. Psychologists have warned that fear and anxiety about Covid-19 could be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in some athletes which could result in some even quitting sport.

With no return of lower division football in sight most coaches have admitted to difficulties in player managing during this period.

Try Ncube who joined Victoria Falls-based Mosi Rovers as their new mentor at the beginning of the year said players, he continues to encourage his players to keep training.

“The biggest fear is some players will never come back to football. Some of them already have side hustles going and we might find it difficult to get them back to playing football. We keep telling the boys to train, remain focused and maintain their fitness levels,” he said.

Zifa Southen Region Division One side, Arenel football club coach, Kudzayi Mhandire says the lengthy period of inactivity has come to a point where it’s difficult to motivate the players when it is not clear when they may play again.

“Of course, we check on the players to see how they are doing, but in terms of monitoring there is no monitoring now, it was happening in the first weeks because there was hope to get back earlier but now it’s difficult.

“What do you tell the players at the moment? A whole year without kicking the ball is too long and some may not play football again after this. As a coach it’s difficult to keep giving players programmes when you do not know when the games will start.

“However, we keep encouraging our players to disciplined so that they do not lose track and end up maybe involved in drugs or even crime. They really have to take care of their bodies, the little things like jogging are important because they should keep fit,” said Mhandire.