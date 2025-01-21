Lower Six classes dates out

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

LOWER SIX classes are set to commence on January 27 following the release of O’ level results by the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) on Friday.

In a statement to notify all the Provinces’ Provincial Education Directors, Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Mr Moses Mhike said all schools should commence lessons on this date.

“The commencement date for the 2025 lower six classes is the coming. Please ensure that all Heads of schools, teachers, parents and the pupils are advised of this date. The fees payable by the lower six pupils will be on a pro-rata basis to the approved Term One fees for each school, given by the following formula: Number of days remaining in Term 1 2025 x total approved term 1 Fees Number of days in Term 1 2025 All schools are expected to commence Lower Six classes on the given date,” he said.

The country recorded a 33 percent pass rate which saw a slight improvement from the previous year.