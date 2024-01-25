Lower Six classes to commence studies on 5 February following release of O-Level results

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

LOWER Six classes are set to commence their studies on February 5 following the release of Ordinary Level results by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Councils on Monday.

In a notice to Provincial Education Directors, Primary and Secondary Education, Permanent Secretary, Mr Moses Mhike said all schools are expected to commence lessons on this date.

“The commencement date for the 2024 lower six classes is Monday the 5th of February 2024. Please ensure that all heads of schools, teachers, parents and the pupils are advised on this date. The fees payable by the lower six pupils will be on a prorata basis to the approved Term One fees for each school, given by the following formula: Number of days remaining in Term One, 2024 by total approved term One fees. All schools are expected to commence Lower Six classes on the give date,” he said.

The country recorded a 29 percent pass rate, a standstill from the previous year. Special needs candidates were the most improved among the classification of Zimsec candidates as they recorded an eight percent increase in pass rate. Zimsec made five classifications in analysing the results and these are school, private, male, female and special needs candidates.

The candidates that sat for last year’s ordinary level exams were lower compared to those who wrote in 2022. A total of 270 129 candidates sat for the November 2023 examinations as compared to 278 760 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2022. The candidature decreased by 8 631, translation to a percentage decrease of 3,1.

@DubeMatutu