Loxion Arts Hub up for Pumula award

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

LOXION Arts Hub, a community-based organisation that operates in the Mzilikazi\Makokoba townships in Bulawayo, has been nominated for the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca).

The organisation has been recognised for its outstanding work in the community, particularly, in engaging and empowering youths through various artistic forms.

It has been nominated in three categories including Outstanding Youth in Community Engagement (where the hub’s founders, Lymon T Moyo aka Light Out and Zoste Kartel have been acknowledged for their exceptional contributions). Additionally, the hub’s founders’ podcast, ‘The Monday Replenishment” has been nominated under the Outstanding Youth-led Project category.

The Loxion Dance group, a part of the organisation, has been nominated under the category of Outstanding Dance Group\Duo.

Zoste Kartel said it is an honour to have their works visible and considered for a nomination.

“Being recognised for our engagement and hard work is the biggest flex one can ever ask for in the arts space. The four nominations are proof that anything is possible if you push,” he said.

The Loxion Arts Hub, Zoste Kartel said was born out of a desire to protect the youth from the dangers of drugs, substance abuse, early teenage pregnancy, and the risk of contracting diseases.

“The creation of Loxion Arts Hub was a response to the risks and dangers faced by the youth in the township. Instead of witnessing them being exposed to drugs, early teenage pregnancy, and diseases, the organisation aimed to provide a safe space for young people to come together through art. We wanted to be a game changer,” he said.

Through this initiative, many teenagers have discovered their artistic talents.

“Loxion Arts Hub has been a great initiative that has helped a lot of teens discover their artistic talents. It has also helped spread positive energy with the different artistic forms thus contributing to changing the township narrative,” said the content creator.

The organisation has also used podcasting as a means to amplify their message and reach out to other peers.

“Our biggest goal is to see a decrease in drug and substance abuse, teenage pregnancies and diseases. We want to empower these kids to start their initiatives and continue helping the community, spreading their positive influence beyond the township and eventually nationwide.”

In addition to their community work, Loxion Arts Hub has also provided a platform for ordinary people in the community to teach, narrate, and be heard through their online media platform, The Monday Replenishment. This platform has facilitated discussions on various topics and has been instrumental in bringing about change, inspiration, and motivation.

The winners of the Pracas will be announced at the Pumula South Hall next week Saturday. – @TashaMutsiba