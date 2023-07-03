Loxion Vipers Tear Stret Set Apart

Sports Reporter

LOXION Vipers were the biggest winners at last week’s Zifa Southern Region Women’s Division One matches as they thrashed Street Set 8-0 at Pumula North Ground.

They maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they had drawn away to New Orleans previously. The win meant that the Pumula North-based side leaped to the top of the log.

With the 8-0 whacking, Street Set has conceded 15 goals in two matches.

They are yet to find the target.

Las Palmas, who had a great start to their season, thrashing Street Set 7-0 away from home will be disappointed to have lost to Ubuntu Queens after an unlucky deflection from a defender led to them conceding a goal. This was after they failed to deal with a set piece which led to them conceding their first goal of the season.

They conceded another in the first half to go to the oranges trailing 0-2 and matters would end that way after 90 minutes.

Disappointed Las Palmas goalkeeper Linnet Moyo said: “I am disappointed that we lost the game but I am also happy that we were able to create chances. We were not able to convert the ones that we had today and also unlucky with the goals we conceded. I believe that we are on the right track and we will start getting the results that we need in order to get our season back on track.”

Highlanders Royals drew 1-1 with Lobengula City Queens at the Highlanders Clubhouse.

Black Boots drew 0-0 against Western Rangers, making it their second consecutive draw.

The match between ZRP Bulawayo and New Orleans was postponed.

Weekend Results:

Ubuntu Queens 2-0 Las Palmas; Highlanders Royals 1-1 Lobengula City Queens, Black Boots 0-0 Western Rangers; Loxion Vipers 8-0 Street Set, ZRP Bulawayo vs New Orleans (pp)