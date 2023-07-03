Loxion Vipers Tear Stret Set Apart

Loxion Vipers Tear Stret Set Apart

LOXION Vipers were the biggest winners at last week’s Zifa Southern Region Women’s Division One matches as they thrashed Street Set 8-0 at Pumula North Ground.

They maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they had drawn away to New Orleans previously. The win meant that the Pumula North-based side leaped to the top of the log.

With the 8-0 whacking, Street Set has conceded 15 goals in two matches.

They are yet to find the target.

Las Palmas, who had a great start to their season, thrashing Street Set 7-0 away from home will be disappointed to have lost to Ubuntu Queens after an unlucky deflection from a defender led to them conceding a goal. This was after they failed to deal with a set piece which led to them conceding their first goal of the season.

They conceded another in the first half to go to the oranges trailing 0-2 and matters would end that way after 90 minutes.

Disappointed Las Palmas goalkeeper Linnet Moyo said: “I am disappointed that we lost the game but I am also happy that we were able to create chances. We were not able to convert the ones that we had today and also unlucky with the goals we conceded. I believe that we are on the right track and we will start getting the results that we need in order to get our season back on track.”

Highlanders Royals drew 1-1 with Lobengula City Queens at the Highlanders Clubhouse.

Black Boots drew 0-0 against Western Rangers, making it their second consecutive draw.

The match between ZRP Bulawayo and New Orleans was postponed.

Weekend Results:

Ubuntu Queens 2-0 Las Palmas; Highlanders Royals 1-1 Lobengula City Queens, Black Boots 0-0 Western Rangers; Loxion Vipers 8-0 Street Set, ZRP Bulawayo vs New Orleans (pp)

