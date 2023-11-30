Loylaw quartet turns challenges into opportunities

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

Loylaw Broking Consultants is a true definition of the old adage; two heads are better than one.

The company was established by four directors who came together with different expertise and qualifications. As a result, the company is now arguably one of the best customs clearing companies in the border town of Beitbridge.

Loylaw Broking Consultants specialises in customs clearing, customs consultancy, freight, shipping and forwarding, warehousing and distribution.

One of the founding directors, Mr Lawrence Madziwa said he and his business partners who are former customs officers, economists and customs legislators made it easy for their company to grow.

He said over the years, they have managed to gain access to all ports around the country, which has been made possible by their trusted services.

“Being in this business is quite difficult because we face a number of challenges. That doesn’t mean we have let those challenges push us back, instead we put together our heads and created opportunities out of those challenges,” he said.

Mr Madziwa said they have 25 employees who are making it possible for them to serve their customers around the country.

He said over the years, customers have been accessing them via their website or by visiting their offices.