Loziba Festival poetry show rocks…as Fashion show, Hair Expo rescheduled

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Yesterday, a spoken word show was held at Jazz Cafe as part of the Loziba Festival. It was well attended by the public.

Perfomances came from Stewie Le Savage, Sharon Bliss, Faith Baya, Rachel Voko, iPoet Lethu, Blessing Langa, Chichie the poetic queen and Nobuhle the poetic lioness.

Through their perfomances, a guitarist Reilo Viekk synched rhythms to make the flow of the poetry extraordinary.

The artists recited poems which mainly celebrated women in their diversity for who they are while some addressed the issues of inclusion, gender equality and equity.

Author Nonduduzo Ncube of the Umhlaba ungihlanekele fame also read a piece from her book which inspired many to support her act by purchasing her book.

Said Loziba Festival media officer Senelani Ndlovu:

“The turn up at the spoken word show was really good. We also had an open mic and had performances from males.”

However, Ndlovu said events that had been scheduled for today, a Fashion Show and a Hair Expo have been rescheduled to March 31 so that they wrap up the Women’s month in style.

“This move is meant to ensure the viability of the festival throughout the month,” said Ndlovu.

@mthabisi_mthire