LSU Business Clinic rescues Bulawayo, Matabeleland North businesses

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Through its “business clinic“, Lupane State University (LSU) has come to the rescue of Bulawayo and Matabeleland North companies by proffering research-based solutions that have saved several entities from potential collapse.

Inspired by the Second Republic’s heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy, LSU has been involved in innovative projects in response to challenges facing communities, including businesses within its geographic sphere of influence.

LSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Pardon Kuipa, said the university has a business clinic under the Faculty of Commerce that addresses challenges affecting the corporate sector.

“In our Faculty of Commerce, we have what we call a business clinic. The business clinic identifies ailing businesses within Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

“They provide support on how these ailing businesses can be brought back into good health.

“They have done this for a number of companies and I’m proud to say we have brought companies that would have been liquidated back to life,” said Prof Kuipa.

“These are the social solutions that we implement and we will continue to support the Faculty of Commerce to do business rescue operations.”

He could not name the assisted companies for ethical reasons.

Contacted for comment, Faculty of Commerce Dean, Dr Sibongile Manzini, said the business clinic provides expert guidance to companies facing challenges as part of the university’s initiative of contributing to sustainable development.

“This innovative initiative exemplifies the university’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and community engagement. The business clinic operates as a collaborative platform, bringing together university faculty, students, and industry experts to provide comprehensive support to distressed businesses.

“The clinic offers diagnostic assessments to identify key challenges, strategic planning and advisory services and access to research and development resources,” said Dr Manzini.

She said the clinic also offers mentorship programmes and capacity-building initiatives with companies in manufacturing, agriculture and technology being some of the beneficiaries of the programme.

Dr Manzini said there is a need for collaborative work between the industry and universities towards addressing real-world challenges while fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

She said the partnership also develops relevant skills and knowledge to promote economic growth and job creation while ensuring sustainable development.

“The business clinic has partnered with local business associations, chambers of commerce and Government agencies to amplify its impact,” said Dr Manzini.

The clinic’s services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each business, ensuring personalised support.

“University students benefit from hands-on experience and experiential learning through involvement in clinic projects.

The business clinic demonstrates our commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering sustainable development. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive economic growth and development.”

Meanwhile, the university has also made its science laboratories accessible to A-Level schools in Matabeleland North, considering the deficiency of science labs in the province at secondary level.

Prof Kuipa said the university hopes that the pupils’ use of the state-of-the-art laboratory equipment inspires them to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses offered at the university.

“As they come and see our laboratories and use our laboratories for their A-Level subjects for practical purposes, they will then develop a love for the university and naturally select the university as their first preference. Our facilities are impressive here and once you have enjoyed the facilities here there is no way that you will not fall in love with the institution,” said Prof Kuipa.

He said with more pupils from Matabeleland North learning sciences, the university expects increased enrolment from the province.

He added that while the university is centred in Lupane, most of its students come from Bulawayo.

Prof Kuipa said the university is also leveraging its social solutions to tackle the issue of learning poverty within the province.

He said the university is still worried as some schools are still scoring zero pass rates at Grade 7 and will continue to employ strategies to improve pass rates. — @nqotshili