LSU darts team win gold in the ZITISU games

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Lupane State University women’s darts team became victorious at the Zimbabwe Tertiary Institutions Sports Union (ZITISU) games held in Mutare from 13 to 15 July.

Three unions took part in the tournament, these are Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association (ZUSA), Technical Education Sports Association (TESAZ)and Zimbabwe Teacher’s College Sports Association (ZITCOSA).

Each association was represented by two teams, unfortunately two teams did not turn up for the show. Four teams that participated are LSU (ZUSA), Harare Polytechnic (TESAZ), Madziwa Teacher’s College (ZITCOSA) and Marymount Teacher’s College (ZITCOSA).

LSU won their first game against Harare Polytechnic 10-6 and played their second game against Madziwa Teacher’s College and came victorious with the same result as the first game.

The two wins booked them a place in the final which they locked horns with Marymount Teacher’s College and they emerged winners with an impressive scoreline of 14-2.

The team received recognition for their achievement with Carling Black Label sponsoring their prizes. The dartboard, dartboard stand and two sets of arrows were the token of appreciation and reminder of their hard work that led them to victory.

Coach Patrick Nkiwane hailed his team for winning the tournament as they did not get enough time to prepare for the tournament as his players were focused with school work.

“I’m very proud of my team, they performed very well, I didn’t expect this, considering that most of my players are new to the field and time for training was very limited, and also on my side I have challenges due to work, I usually meet them on weekends and thus not enough”, said the excited coach.

The squad was star studded with Shumirai Sharleen Matiashe, Wayne Mandhlanzi and two debutants to the big stage Bridget Mizha and captain Nomthetho Mkhwananzi.

LSU women’s darts team earned a ticket to participate in the Confederation of University and College Sports Association (CUCSA) games.